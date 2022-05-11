Blanchfield’s Centra in Mooncoin, Kilkenny revealed as seller of winning €8.5million Lotto ticket

If you bought a ticket for Saturday’s National Lottery draw in Blanchfield’s Centra Mooncoin it’s time to double check your numbers.

The South Kilkenny outlet has been confirmed as the seller of the quick pick that’s worth more than €8.5million.

It’s the second big win for the spot having also sold a ticket worth €6.8million in December 2019.

Mystery surrounds the person who bought the lucky piece of paper as they’ve yet to come forward. But for now, the focus is on Mooncoin – the National Lottery’s confirmed it has representatives en route to Mooncoin this morning and KCLR too aims to be there to capture some of the excitement.

Shop owner Michael Blanchfield, who runs the store with his wife Alice, was both shocked and delighted to hear the news: “After having a big Lotto jackpot win just over two years ago in our store, I never thought we’d have another but especially not so soon after – I am absolutely thrilled! This really is great news for the community as we’re a busy store so I’m sure as soon as the news goes out, there will be great excitement around the place. I imagine we will see lots of our customers eager to check their tickets and wondering if they’re the big winner. There’s a Mooncoin player out there with a ticket worth over €8.5 million – let’s hope they check their numbers soon!”

If you have the ticket the advice is to sign the back of it, keep it safe and contact the National Lottery prize claims team either via 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] and arrangements will be made to claim the cash. Saturday night’s €8.5 million jackpot winner has become the fourth Lotto jackpot winner of 2022 following wins by players in Mayo, Meath and Dublin. Meanwhile, another Centra in neighbouring Waterford sold the Lotto Plus 1 winning ticket – worth €1million, it had been picked up at Nugent’s on the Clonea Road in Dungarvan. The person who has it has already been made contact to claim their prize.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish Language. In total more than €6 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 34 years ago. In 2021 alone, €289 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.