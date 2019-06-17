KCLR Live: Blunden Family Antiques to be Auctioned at Sheppard’s

Monday 17th June

The residue contents of an historic Kilkenny residence are being put up for auction.

Castle Blunden was built in the mid-1700s and has been the home of the Blunden family ever since.

As well as extensive art and pottery collection, an 18th century blunderbuss and an Irish Court Sword are among the items that will go under the hammer at Sheppard’s in Durrow next week.

All in all, there’s over 1200 lots in the catalogue.

Viewing will take place this weekend coming.