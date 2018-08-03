Bobby Aylward says Fianna Fail running risk of losing identity by not running presidential candidate

Bobby Aylward says he feels his party runs the risk of “losing their identity” by not putting forward a presidential candidate.

Fianna Fáil has said the party will be supporting current president, Michael D Higgins who’s looking for a second term in office.

There’s been talk of former Fianna Fáil minister, TD Éamonn Ó Cuív going forward as a candidate but, he would have to run as an independent.

Speaking to KCLR, local Dáil Deputy Bobby Aylward says he doesn’t necessarily agree with the party’s decision but he will support it.

However he did say he thinks Éamon Ó Cuív would make a great president.