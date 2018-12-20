Body found following search in County Carlow

Gardaí have confirmed that a body has been found in waters in County Carlow.

A multi-agency search began yesterday following unconfirmed reports of a car in the water at Ballytiglea Bridge, outside Borris.

However conditions were very poor and visibility at zero making it unsafe for those involved in the search.

That search resumed earlier today when conditions improved and just after lunchtime a body was recovered.

All attending emergency personnel have now been stood down.