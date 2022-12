The discovery of the body of a man who died in Carlow Town last night is not being treated as suspicious by Gardai.

Gardai were called to the scene in the Haymarket area at 7pm Wednesday evening.

A man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to University Hospital Waterford and a file is being prepared for the Coroner.

KCLR understand the death is not being treated as suspicious.