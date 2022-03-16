KCLR News

Body of man in his 40s recovered from water near Urlingford

Gardaí have confirmed are investigating all the circumstances of the man's death

Gardai Water Unit
The body of a man has been recovered from a lake near Urlingford this afternoon.

They say the remains were found at about 1pm today between Urlingford and Gortnahoe in Tipperary, and have been taken to Waterford University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

Gardai say the results of the PM will determine the future course of their investigation but they are not treating it as suspicious at this stage.

