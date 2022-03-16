Body of man in his 40s recovered from water near Urlingford

The body of a man has been recovered from a lake near Urlingford this afternoon.

Gardaí have confirmed are investigating all the circumstances of the man’s death – KCLR understand that he’d been missing for a number of days.

They say the remains were found at about 1pm today between Urlingford and Gortnahoe in Tipperary, and have been taken to Waterford University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

Gardai say the results of the PM will determine the future course of their investigation but they are not treating it as suspicious at this stage.