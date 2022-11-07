Boil notices for close to 10,000 Irish Water customers have been lifted this evening

Boil water notices issued more than a week ago to some Kilkenny residents have this evening been lifted.

Irish Water instructed close to 10,000 of its customers who are served by the Bennettsbridge, Ballyragget and Clogh / Castlecomer public schemes to take the action on 28th October.

At that time the company said it was due to increased turbidity in the raw water source impacting the treatment processes at the water treatment plant.

This evening however it’s been confirmed to The Way It Is with Sue Nunn that all three notices have now been lifted “with immediate effect”.

To check your own area please see the Water Quality section of www.water.ie and enter your property’s Eircode. You can also call the Irish Water customer care helpline which is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.