A boil water notice affecting 6,000 customers supplied by Mooncoin Public Water Supply has been lifted this lunchtime.
Uisce Eireann is advising customers that they can now resume normal use of their water supply.
The notice was issued on Wednesday last as a precautionary measure to protect the health of around 6,000 customers after the detection of giardia in a sample on the network.
Affected areas included Kilmacow, Mooncoin, Mullinavat, Carrigeen, Newrath and surrounding areas.
Uisce Éireann’s Shane Aylward acknowledged the impact of the notice on the community.
Uisce Éireann regrets the inconvenience that the Boil Water Notice caused. In consultation with the HSE and following testing on the network, we are lifting the notice with immediate effect. The Boil Water Notice was put in place as a precautionary measure, as protecting public health is Uisce Éireann’s number one priority. We acknowledge the inconvenience caused to homes and businesses.