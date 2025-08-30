A boil water notice affecting 6,000 customers supplied by Mooncoin Public Water Supply has been lifted this lunchtime.

Uisce Eireann is advising customers that they can now resume normal use of their water supply.

The notice was issued on Wednesday last as a precautionary measure to protect the health of around 6,000 customers after the detection of giardia in a sample on the network.

Affected areas included Kilmacow, Mooncoin, Mullinavat, Carrigeen, Newrath and surrounding areas.

Uisce Éireann’s Shane Aylward acknowledged the impact of the notice on the community.