Boil Water Notice lifted for 560 residents of Borris

The water is Borris is officially safe to drink again.

A Boil Water Notice that was originally issued on the 20th of October has finally been lifted.

It’s been affecting 560 local residents for the past month.

It was initially expected to only last a few days but the utility discovered a number of parts that had to be replaced at the local water treatment plant.

The procedure for lifting the notice is that Irish Water need to record three days worth of clear water samples.

They then went to the HSE today (Friday) with the result to get permission to remove the restriction.