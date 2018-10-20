‘Boil Water’ notice lifted for Borris in Carlow as water tests come back clear

It seems the water for the Borris area in Carlow has once again been deemed safe to drink.

Irish Water had expected the boil water notice to remain in place for the 630 houses and businesses there for at least the next couple of days while testing was being carried out.

However, in just the last few minutes Carlow County Council have told KCLR News that the tests on the water have come back clear and it is once again safe.

It remains to be seen what the cause of the problem was in the first place.