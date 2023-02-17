Boil water notice lifted for Clogh / Castlecomer in north Kilkenny

A boil water alert for more than 3,000 homes and businesses in North Kilkenny has been lifted.

Remedial measures on the Clogh / Castlecomer public supply have now been completed.

Uisce Éireann (Irish Water) says after getting satisfactory monitoring results those served by the supply can now resume normal use of their drinking water with immediate effect.

Spokesperson James O’Toole says “Uisce Éireann and Kilkenny County Council wish to thank everyone for their patience, co-operation and assistance during this boil water notice and we greatly regret any inconvenience caused to homes and businesses in the community. We are grateful to the media, elected representatives and members of the public who shared these updates.”

Their Customer Contact Centre is available to answer customer queries in relation to this water notice via 1800 278 278 with further information available on www.water.ie.