Book of condolences for the late John Hume is opened in Kilkenny City

A book of condolences for the late John Hume is being opened in Kilkenny city this morning.

People are advised to bring their own pens to sign the book, which will be open from 10 o’clock in City Hall.

John, a key figure of the Northern Ireland Peace Process, had suffered with dementia and passed away yesterday morning at a nursing home in his native Derry.

The former SDLP leader was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1998 for his work on the Good Friday Agreement.

Mayor of Kikenny John Coonan says we all owe John Hume a great deal of thanks:

“It’s always shocking when somebody so famous passes on, and somebody that has made an enormous contribution to political and indeed peace in this country, undoubtedly unequalled, together with the personal life, I suppose sacrifice endured for all of his political career, it was truly exceptional, and so for that we all owe John Hume an eternal gratitude” he said.