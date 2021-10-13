Bookville Festival of reading underway in Kilkenny

A festival of reading’s underway in Kilkenny.

The fifth-year offering from Bookville’s been organised again by the local libraries and Arts Office with a host of supportive videos to roll out from tomorrow (Thursday), including from Reuben the entertainer, Steve May, Sarah Webb, Cartoon Saloon, Reptile Village, and many more (you’ll find them here).

You can read about the event in book form here and hear what County Librarian Josephine Coyne had to say about it to Sue Nunn on The Way It Is here: