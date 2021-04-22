Boost for County Carlow fire services with Hacketstown station to be upgraded

The fire station in Hacketstown is getting an upgrade.

Funding’s been approved for a €155,000 project.

Local FF TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor is delighted with the announcement and has been telling KCLR New “It’s a really good news story that the Department of Local Government have approved funding for nearly €155,000 for upgrade works at Hacketstown training centre, it’s under the Fire Service Capital Programme”.

Deputy O’Connor says the works “Include the instalment of 10,000m underground water sewage tank and the construction of a block boundary wall between the drill yard and neighbouring properties and there’s also minor landscaping works, so it’s important to have this and I’m delighted with this funding for Hacketstown”.

And she adds “It’s really important and it’s great to see that funding is being invested, particularly now, these services are so important, we see ourselves, we’re so in Carlow, we’ve excellent firemen here so it’s great and it’s good that we keep improving these services because we need them and it’s great to see Hacketstown get the funding”.