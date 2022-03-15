Bord Gais customers in Carlow and Kilkenny are facing price hikes next month

Higher bills are on the way for Bord Gais customers.

The company is increasing the average gas bill by 39% and electricity bill by 27% from April 15th.

In a statement the company says the move is in response to high global wholesale costs and market volatility, which is expected to continue.

It’s also put in place additional supports for customers who will have difficulties managing their bills.

An energy support fund will be established and there will be tailored advice to help customers.