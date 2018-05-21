Brand new fire station in Graiguenamanagh to officially open today

Graignamanagh’s brand new fire station will be officially opened today.

Locals had been lobying for the 1.1 million euro state of the art facility for the past 20 years.

The new station is located on the council lands on the ring road and replaces the old one located on High Street, which dates back to the 1950s.

The nine-crew station covers a fireground population of 7,000 – with a fireground area of 25km squared. The area primarily provides cover for Goresbridge, Skeoughvosteen, Graiguenamanagh and The Rower.

Junior Minister, John Paul Phelan, will officially cut the ribbon the new facility today.