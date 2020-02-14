Break-in at Ballyhale’s Scoil Aireagail

Gardai in Thomastown are investigating a burglary at Scoil Aireagail which happened last night.

It’s believed four men broke into the office at around half past eight last night through a window they removed at the school in Ballyhale.

They ransacked the office but its understood nothing was taken.

The four men were travelling in a dark coloured Audi estate in the direction of Knocktopher.

You are asked to contact Gardai in Thomastown if you saw anything suspicious in the area on 056 77 54 150.