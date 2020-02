There was three local winners in the Georgina Campbell Irish Breakfast Awards

Avalon House Hotel in Castlecomer picked up the award for best four-star hotel.

The best Country House to wake up for breakfast in is Huntington Castle & Gardens in Clonegal, Co Carlow.

While the Arán Artisan Bakery & Bistro, in Kilkenny City is the best place to go for brunch in the country this year according to the public vote.