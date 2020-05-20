Breaking News – Four men arrested after gardai seize handgun, ammunition and drugs

Gardai stopped a car near Glenmore at around 4pm today and uncovered a handgun and a quantity of ammunition in the vehicle.

Three men in their 20s and 30s who were in the car were arrested under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act. They are being detained in Thomastown and Waterford garda stations.

A follow-up search in Glenmore then ensued and officers uncovered a large quantity of suspected cocaine. A fourth man was arrested at the scene under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act.

It’s understood the men arrested have addresses in Waterford and South Kilkenny.