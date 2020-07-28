BREAKING: One person dead following house fire in Graiguenamanagh

One person has died following a house fire in Graiguenamanagh.

A second person is said to be seriously injured.

It’s believed a father and daughter lived in the property.

Kilkenny fire service attended the scene just before midnight, and extinguished the fire by 4am.

The incident occurred at a home on the town’s Main Street next to the Garda station.

The street is closed this morning, with local diversions in place.

An eyewitness reports that the house is completely destroyed this morning, while two fire tenders and Gardaí remain at the scene.