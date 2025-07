A man’s been arrested by Gardai­ investigating the murder of a woman in County Tipperary last August.

89-year-old Josephine Ray was found dead in her home in St. Joseph’s Park in Nenagh on August 4th, 2024.

A man in his 50s was arrested as part of the investigation today.

Gardai­ say they’re continuing to investigate all of the circumstance’s surrounding Josephine’s death.

Investigations are ongoing.