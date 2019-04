Kilkenny and Carlow both now have candidates for this year’s European Elections.

Sitting Kilkenny councillor Breda Gardner has announced her intentions to run for a seat in the European Parliament as well as in the local authority.

She joins Carlow’s Adrienne Wallace in that race.

Speaking to KCLR, Councillor Gardner says she thinks her five years on the council so far have given her the experience she needs for Europe.