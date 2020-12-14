Brexit negotiators told to “go the extra mile” to reach a deal

Brexit discussions will continue today, after negotiators were told to “go the extra mile” to reach a deal.

The EU’s Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier will brief member states and the European Parliament this morning.

It’s after the British Prime Minister and the President of the European Commission yesterday agreed to keep the talks alive beyond the deadline.

PWC Ireland Partner of Global Trade and Customs John O’Loughlin fears some businesses still have not made Brexit preparations.

Euronews Political Editor Darren McCaffery says talks are likely to continue for a number of days.