Brian Cody is stepping down as Kilkenny Senior Hurling Team Manager

Brian Cody has confirmed that he is to step down from the position of Kilkenny Senior County Hurling Manager.

The James Stephens man and former player has held the top role since 1998.

In that time he led the cats to 17 All Ireland finals with 11 wins at that level, including the amazing four in a row victories from 2006, among other accolades.

A statement was issued to KCLR by Kilkenny GAA.

The statement is as follows:

Statement from Kilkenny County Board :

“Brian Cody has informed Kilkenny County Board that he is stepping down as Kilkenny Senior Hurling Team Manager. Appointed in November 1998 Brian has led the Kilkenny team to unprecedented provincial and national success and is regarded as the greatest manager in the history of hurling. As manager, his teams have won eleven All Ireland Hurling Championships (including a record-equalling four in a row between 2006 and 2009), eighteen Leinster Championships, ten National Hurling League titles, seven Walsh Cup titles and an Oireachtas Tournament title. In achieving all of this success Brian has created an unbreakable spirit among his players and teams which has come to define Kilkenny hurling.

On behalf of Kilkenny people everywhere, Kilkenny County Board extends sincere gratitude to Brian for his life time of contribution to the county and the commitment and passion he brought as a player and as manager, working tirelessly with a single aim, to do what was best for Kilkenny hurling. The Board would also like to acknowledge the bond Brian helped create between Team Management, Players, County Board, Clubs and Supporters Clubs as all worked seamlessly together in preparing our teams while organising and promoting our games.

We are aware of the huge debt we owe Brian for the wonderful successes and occasions we have enjoyed as we watched the teams he created play and succeed. Wherever and whenever our games are discussed in the future, Brian Cody’s achievements will be the benchmark managers will be measured by.

We wish Brian all the best in the future.

Brian, Go raibh míle maith agat, guimis gach rath ort as seo amach.”

