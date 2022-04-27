Bridge in Rathvilly remains closed after Carlow county council crews worked through the night to repair water mains burst

The bridge in Rathvilly remains closed to traffic this morning following a water mains burst on Tuesday.

It was hoped the road would be in a position to re-open last night after it flooded but locals are still being urged to avoid the area this morning.

Director of Services with Carlow County Council Padraig O’Gorman told KCLR Live this morning that crews had worked overnight to repair the leak:

“It’s repaired at the moment but the road will remain closed while they finalise the works on the repair but it should be back to normal by late afternoon”