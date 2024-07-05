From Bruce Springsteen’s Irish roots to an appearance by the British Ambassador to Ireland – the Kennedy Summer School’s set for an interesting 2024 outing.

The programme for the 12th annual event in New Ross has been unveiled by its new chair Eileen Dunne.

Hosted in the ancestral hometown and homestead of President John F. Kennedy, the festival of Irish and American history, politics and culture takes place from the 29th to 31st of August.

At the launch Eileen said; “I am delighted to unveil a varied programme of events for what is sure to be a lively, interesting and entertaining Kennedy Summer School”.

“I am also honoured to take up the role of Chair of the Kennedy Summer School. It is a summer school that was founded in the belief that there was a greater need for public debate, open discussion and a platform for broader context events, places and policy-making which impact Ireland; and I’m proud to say that it has remained true to its roots in programming such debate, discussion and offering a platform for new and varied viewpoints each year.

“This year at the Kennedy Summer School we will have the British Ambassador to Ireland Paul Johnston open events on August 29th and the Irish Ambassador to the UK Martin Fraser closing events on August 31st but in between those two keynotes, we have a robust programme of panel discussions, public interviews, a tea party, a speaker’s lunch and more.”

Some of the discussions include what is sure to be a passion-filled debate on the right to vote and whether Irish emigrants should have a say in Irish politics and a panel discussion of Irish voices on the US Presidential election. A panel of veteran Irish Journalists reflecting on politics past, present, and future. The Edward M. Kennedy interview will be with former Taoiseach Enda Kenny in conversation with Marie-Louise O’Donnell; there will be a forum on crime and anti-social behaviour and a discussion titled, ‘The NATO Divide: perspectives on Ireland’s neutrality and national security’ and as always the Irish and the US political panel discussions.

On a lighter note, there will be a panel discussion exploring Bruce Springsteen’s Irish heritage with some of his biggest fans like David McCullagh and Ralph Riegel, Lise Hand and Prof Kirk Curnutt along with Springsteen’s genealogist Fiona Fitzsimons and the ever-popular Kennedy Tea Party guest this year will be the also ever-popular Bryan Dobson.

Director at the Kennedy Summer School and political pundit Larry Donnelly says, “Our Summer School is at a pivotal time of year, just before Government returns to the Dail but also as we head into peak election period in the US. The Biden and Trump camps will feature prominently; we will hear from the inside voices in the US on the preparation for the potential return of Trump and what is going to happen.”

Some of the leading political expert speakers from both sides of the Atlantic, authors, ambassadors, Politicians, News correspondents and leading global academics who will focus on topical issues in Irish and U.S. politics and participate in debates on a wide range of subjects with the U.S., the UK and NATO include Dr. Laura Barberena who has made political ads for the Clintons and Barack Obama, Alan Tierney, Mandy Johnston, Sarah Carey, Dr Mark Henry, Hugh O’Connell, Elaine Loughlin, Grainne Ni Aodha, Sean O’Rourke, Stephen Collins, Alison O’Connor, John Downing, Felix Larkin, Frank McNally, Padraic Ó hUiginn, Alison Martin, James O’Keefe, Nicola Tallant, Emma DeSouza, Ciara Kelly, Ian O’Doherty, Maj. Gen. Timothy M. Zadalis, Dr Stacey Connaughton, Senator Gerard Craughwell, Dr Kim Osborne, Peadar Toibin, Sarah Carey, Malcolm Byrne, Dakota S. Rudesill, Greg Swenson and more.

The special guest of honour and speaker for the 2024 annual JFK Summer School Speakers Lunch at the JFK Arboretum luncheon event is Eamon Ryan and a space-themed event titled, “Astro Physics’ will be hosted for schools at the JFK Arboretum with Science Foundation Ireland.

For further details and tickets for the 2024 events see kennedysummerschool.ie or call St. Michael’s Theatre on 051 421255. The Kennedy Summer School and Festival is run in association with the Office of Public Works, Failte Ireland, New Ross District Council, Wexford County Council, Purdue University & Boston College.