Buggies, bibs & babychinos in Kilkenny City

It’s all buggies, bibs & babychinos in one part of Kilkenny City this morning.

Traders in the Kieran Street & Market Yard area are inviting parent & baby groups to avail of the socially-distanced, outdoor seating at the Market Yard each Tuesday from 10am to 12noon.

Today (15 September) marks the first gathering for which baby-changing facilities are being provided by Kyteler’s Inn with some perks too from other nearby businesses.