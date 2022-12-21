KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Buildings across Carlow and Kilkenny set to light up green for Samaritans Longest Night Campaign
It's a reminder that even in the darkest hours there's somebody available to listen
Buildings across Carlow and Kilkenny set to light up green as part of Samaritans Longest Night campaign.
The local branch is participating in the nationwide campaign which is being rolled out for the winter solstice, the date with the shortest daylight hours.
They’re reminding those in need that their helpline will be open during their darkest hours if they are lonely or struggling to cope this Christmas.
Volunteers on the 24-hour-helpline answered more than 35,000 calls in Ireland last December, including almost 1,000 contacts on Christmas Day alone.
Participating venues include:
- Kilkenny Castle
- City Hall
- Town Hall
- Johns Bridge
- Glanbia HQ
- The Watergate Theatre
- St Canices Cathedral
- St Marys Cathedral
- Creamery House Castlecomer
- Kilford Arms Hotel
- Langtons House Hotel
- Kytlers Inn
- Biddy Earlys
- Left Bank
- The Village Inn
- Dohertys Pub Friary Street
With others in both counties yet to be confirmed.
You can also opt to be a ‘Be a Samaritans Christmas Star’ by making a donation and helping volunteers be there for others during their darkest hours.