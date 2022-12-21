Buildings across Carlow and Kilkenny set to light up green for Samaritans Longest Night Campaign

Buildings across Carlow and Kilkenny set to light up green as part of Samaritans Longest Night campaign.

The local branch is participating in the nationwide campaign which is being rolled out for the winter solstice, the date with the shortest daylight hours.

They’re reminding those in need that their helpline will be open during their darkest hours if they are lonely or struggling to cope this Christmas.

Volunteers on the 24-hour-helpline answered more than 35,000 calls in Ireland last December, including almost 1,000 contacts on Christmas Day alone.

Participating venues include:

Kilkenny Castle

City Hall

City Hall Town Hall

Town Hall Johns Bridge

Glanbia HQ

The Watergate Theatre

St Canices Cathedral

St Marys Cathedral

Creamery House Castlecomer

Kilford Arms Hotel

Langtons House Hotel

Kytlers Inn

Biddy Earlys

Left Bank

The Village Inn

Dohertys Pub Friary Street With others in both counties yet to be confirmed.