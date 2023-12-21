Buildings across Carlow and Kilkenny to light up green for Samaritans’ Longest Night

Samaritans will mark the Longest Night of the year to remind those struggling to cope that its helpline is open during their darkest hours this Christmas.

As part of this awareness county council and OPW sites locally will be illuminating civic buildings green this evening.

Volunteers in Kilkenny and Carlow will be among 100 listening volunteers on duty across Ireland on Christmas Day, providing vital emotional support to people struggling to cope.

Helpline is 116 123 and is open 24 hours a day, 365 days of the year.

Colette works with the Carlow/Kilkenny branch of Samaritans and has been explaining to KCLR News’ Angela Doyle Stuart why this annual event is important;