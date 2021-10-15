Buildings across Kilkenny and Carlow to light up for Baby Loss Awareness

A number of local buildings will be lit up in blue and pink today to mark Baby loss awareness day.

One in four women will experience the loss of a pregnancy or infant.

And figures also show that 380 babies are still born every year – equating to more than one baby every day.

St Luke’s hospital, St Clare’s Church in Graiguecullen, Kilkenny Castle and the Kilkenny county hall building are among more than 100 buildings across the country that will light up for the Féileacáin wave of light this evening.

The charity run for and by bereaved parents is inviting people around the country to light a candle at 7pm.

A special mass will also be celebrated at St Clare’s church this evening.