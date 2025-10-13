Burglaries across Carlow and Kilkenny are down 27% in the first nine months of this year.

That’s according to the Garda Crime Prevention Officer in Kilkenny.

Since its inception in 2015 Operation Thor has seen a 75% reduction in such activities across the country.

But as we enter the time of year when evenings get darker Sgt Eddie Brennan is asking people to be wary, telling KCLR News; “23% of burglaries occur through unsecured doors and windows, so that means almost one quarter of burglaries annually are from people leaving doors and windows open”.

He adds; “48% of burglaries are by forcing doors and windows, you have to maybe look at your own doors and windows and say, you know, ‘how old are they, are they secure enough’, you know, ‘if I was to throw, give a good shot of a hip, will it go in?'”.