Burglars break in through roof of Carlow petrol station while others attempt to burgle another building

Cash and cigarettes were taken in a raid on a Carlow petrol station overnight.

It happened on the Kilkenny Road in the early hours of this morning – the alarm was disabled as the culprits cut off power to the building and got in through the roof.

Separately, an attempt was made on Currys/PC world in the Four lakes retail park. The door was smashed but the alarm activated and they failed to get in.

It’s understood that the same company’s store in Naas was broken into overnight.