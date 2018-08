A large amount of jewellery has been stolen in Freshford.

A house in Inchbeg was burgled around lunchtime on Saturday.

The burglars broke a window to get in sometime between 11am and 2pm.

Local Gardai say the thieves escaped with a large quantity of jewellery.

They’re appeal for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Inchbeg or Freshford areas around that time to get in touch with them.