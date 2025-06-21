A burst water main in Kilkenny City Centre resulted in flooding at the old Carnegie library last night.

It’s understood by KCLR News that the burst occurred in the John’s Quay area, and that water travelled up towards the library area, with people notified to move their cars from the nearby carpark.

At present, it is not believed that any water entered into the library itself, though it is not known for certain wheter or not water breached the library’s cellar area.

Supply was cut to the burst main, resulting in the flooding rapidly receding, and repair works are currently ongoing in the area.

No major damage has been reported as a result of the incident.