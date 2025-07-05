A fire on board a Wexford bus caused disruption along the N80 outside Ballon yesterday.

The fire, which broke out just before 6pm at Glynn Crossroads, prompted an emergency response.

Fortunately, there were no reports of any injuries.

All passengers were able to safely disembark the bus before the situation escalated.

The road was temporarily blocked, with diversions put in place for a short time to ensure public safety.

Witnesses reported seeing flames and thick black smoke billowing from the vehicle as emergency crews arrived on the scene.

At this stage, the cause of the fire remains unknown.