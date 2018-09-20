Business as usual at National Ploughing Championships after Storm Ali

Normal service has resumed in Screggan this morning at the National Ploughing championships.

A massive cleanup has been underway on site in the aftermath of Storm Ali to allow the event plough ahead today, and for an extra day tomorrow.

It’s business as usual for most but the damage was too much for some of the exhibitors to continue.

Managing Director Anna Marie McHugh has been defending their decision not to make a call on cancelling yesterday’s event the day before.

The ploughing contests did go ahead as planned on Wednesday and there was success for a number of local participants.

Michael Foran from Glenmore claimed the All-Ireland title in the Macra competition.

While Mooncoin’s Siobhán Dermody came 6th in the Farmerettes category on her very first attempt.

The 2 big contests will conclude today with Garyhills Eamon Tracey bidding to retain his title in the senior conventional competition.

While Brian Ireland from Danesfort is competing in the finals of the grassland reversible.