Business on Carlow Kilkenny border hoping for boost from upcoming film release

Finding workable space on the Kilkenny Carlow border has yielded a global market for a local company.

Dakota Irish in Graignamanagh makes handcrafted wooden tabletop gaming accessories for the likes of Dungeons and Dragons and is marking it’s fifth year.

Now, with the film ‘Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ set for a March release, hopes are high that the locally based business will benefit even further.

Managing Director Luke McIntosh’s been telling The Bottom Line that origins in home office saw them grow into something greater, hiring many others with an office now also on the outskirts of Kilkenny city.

