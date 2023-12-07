KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Business potential of Lingaun Valley on Kilkenny Tipperary border under discussion today
A workshop will take place at the Carraig Hotel in Carrick-on-Suir from 4:30pm
Fáilte Ireland and Kilkenny LEADER team up later to look at the potential of the Lingaun Valley.
The 25 kilometre stretch which straddles the Kilkenny Tipperary boarder has a number of historically significant sites and wonderful scenery.
Now, an event from 4:30pm at the Carraig Hotel in Carrick-on-Suir aims to harness that for the betterment of the wider area.
Jimmy Walsh is among those involved and says it’s huge – hear his conversation here;