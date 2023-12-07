KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Business potential of Lingaun Valley on Kilkenny Tipperary border under discussion today

A workshop will take place at the Carraig Hotel in Carrick-on-Suir from 4:30pm

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace07/12/2023

Fáilte Ireland and Kilkenny LEADER team up later to look at the potential of the Lingaun Valley.

The 25 kilometre stretch which straddles the Kilkenny Tipperary boarder has a number of historically significant sites and wonderful scenery.

Now, an event from 4:30pm at the Carraig Hotel in Carrick-on-Suir aims to harness that for the betterment of the wider area.

Jimmy Walsh is among those involved and says it’s huge – hear his conversation here;

 

 

