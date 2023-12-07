Business potential of Lingaun Valley on Kilkenny Tipperary border under discussion today

Fáilte Ireland and Kilkenny LEADER team up later to look at the potential of the Lingaun Valley.

The 25 kilometre stretch which straddles the Kilkenny Tipperary boarder has a number of historically significant sites and wonderful scenery.

Now, an event from 4:30pm at the Carraig Hotel in Carrick-on-Suir aims to harness that for the betterment of the wider area.

Jimmy Walsh is among those involved and says it’s huge – hear his conversation here;