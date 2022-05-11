Businesses in Carlow and Kilkenny urged to prioritise sustainability efforts and commit to urgent climate action

Kilkenny and Carlow businesses are being urged to prioritise sustainability efforts and commit to urgent climate action.

That’s according to Sue Garrard, a leading sustainability expert who’s delivering a free online masterclass on corporate sustainability later in association with the Climate Ready Academy.

A recent survey by EY found that four out of five Irish businesses do not believe that they will reach their climate goals by 2030.

Despite this, the research also found that businesses have a growing awareness on matters relating to sustainability and the impact it has on their business.

Local businesses can sign up for free to join this masterclass which starts online through on Zoom at 1pm – you can register for that here