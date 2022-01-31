Businesses in Carlow and Kilkenny urged to take cautious approach to the return to the workplace

Employers in Kilkenny and Carlow are being urged to adopt a cautious approach to the return to the workplace.

New government advise has been published today to help businesses deal with Covid-19 as restrictions are lifted.

The latest guidance recommends a gradual process, consultation with unions and supports for nervous staff.

It’s also urging companies to continue to have infection prevention controls in place.

Meanwhile there are calls for workers to be given stronger rights around flexible and remote working.

Labour Senator and workers rights spokesperson, Marie Sherlock, says giving workers the right to request to work remotely isn’t enough:

“Ultimately it needs to be negotiated between an employer and employee and crucially there needs to be strong legislation underpinning this to ensure that workers have a right where possible to be able to work flexibly”.