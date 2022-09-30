Businesses in Carlow celebrated as annual awards handed out by the Chamber

Carlow’s business community celebrated in style last night for the annual Chamber awards.

KCLR was named Business of the Year at the event held at the George Bernard Shaw Theatre at Visual Carlow, with KCLR Live presenter Eimear Ní Bhraonáin collecting the Carlow Ambassador Award.

Chamber Chief Executive Brian OFarrell says there is so much to celebrate when it comes to business in the county.

Full winner list from the Carlow Chamber Business Awards: