Businesses in Carlow celebrated as annual awards handed out by the Chamber
KCLR picked up Business of the Year while presenter Eimear Ní Bhraonáin won the Carlow Ambassador Award
Carlow’s business community celebrated in style last night for the annual Chamber awards.
KCLR was named Business of the Year at the event held at the George Bernard Shaw Theatre at Visual Carlow, with KCLR Live presenter Eimear Ní Bhraonáin collecting the Carlow Ambassador Award.
Chamber Chief Executive Brian OFarrell says there is so much to celebrate when it comes to business in the county.
Full winner list from the Carlow Chamber Business Awards:
- Lifetime Achievement Award: James Kehoe, The Lord Bagenal
- Carlow Ambassador Award: Eimear Ní Bhraonáin
- Business of the Year Award: KCLR96fm
- Best Presented Premises (Carlow MD): DNG McCormack
- Best Presented Premises (Muine Beag MD): Mullichain Cafe
- Best Presented Premises (Tullow MD): Joe O’Toole & Sons
- Community Award: Carlow Mental Health Committee
- Business Supporting Community Award: Carlow Nationalist
- Food & Beverage Producer Award: Murphy’s Butchers, Tullow
- Best Dining Experience: Lennons at VISUAL
- Emerging Business: Ballon Pharmacy
- Culture, Heritage & Tourism: Huntington Castle and Garden
- Retailer of the Year: Detail Menswear
- Professional Services: Anne + Co.
- Licensed Premises: The Tara Arms
- Exported of the Year: DPF Engineering
- Special Award: Kathleen Holohan, CEO of Carlow County Council
- Customer Service Award: Aptus
- Outstanding Small Business of the Year: Carlow Toolmaking
- Carlow Chamber President’s Award: The Big Idea
- Best Online Presence: Lawlor’s Furniture and Flooring
- Sustainable Initiatives: Carlow Bee Keepers
- Family Business of the Year: Jones Business Systems
- Research Innovation & Technology: Delmec