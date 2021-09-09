KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Businesses in Kilkenny and Carlow among best managed in Ireland

Photo of Sinead Burke Sinead Burke Send an email 09/09/2021

A number of local businesses are among Ireland’s Best Managed Companies according to Deloitte Ireland.

They have  published a list of 139 businesses deserving of the recognition.

There were 25 new entrants to the list including Modubuild in Kilkenny.

While Codd Mushrooms in Carlow is named among the Gold Standard winners this year.

Kilkenny based Clune Tech (formerly Taxback) retains its platinum status while Campion Insurance also makes the list of requalifiers this year alongside Carlow’s Burnside Eurocyl and Delmec.

