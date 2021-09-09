Businesses in Kilkenny and Carlow among best managed in Ireland

A number of local businesses are among Ireland’s Best Managed Companies according to Deloitte Ireland.

They have published a list of 139 businesses deserving of the recognition.

There were 25 new entrants to the list including Modubuild in Kilkenny.

Another Award for Team Modubuild! We couldn’t be happier or more proud of #TeamModubuild today! We are delighted to announce that Modubuild has been named as a Winner in the Deloitte Best Managed Companies Awards for 2021. #LeadingTheWay #BestManaged pic.twitter.com/I7sn8ZGlJV — Modubuild (@ModubuildSocial) September 8, 2021

While Codd Mushrooms in Carlow is named among the Gold Standard winners this year.

Kilkenny based Clune Tech (formerly Taxback) retains its platinum status while Campion Insurance also makes the list of requalifiers this year alongside Carlow’s Burnside Eurocyl and Delmec.