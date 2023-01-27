Boil Water Notice lifted for 3,300 households & businesses in North Kilkenny

The Boil Water Notice on the Clogh-Castlecomer Public Water Supply Scheme has been lifted with immediate effect.

It means that the tap water is safe to drink for 3,300 families and businesses across North Kilkenny

It’s been in place since the 16th of December due to increased turbidity in the water after a major mains burst during the pre-Christmas cold snap.

After a series of tests this week the HSE has agreed that the water is safe for normal use including drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth.