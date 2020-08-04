Cabinet meeting today to consider if Stage 4 of reopening will go ahead

The Cabinet will meet today to consider if Stage 4 of the roadmap for reopening will go ahead as planned next Monday.

Principal among this will be health advice on the potential impact the full reopening of pubs may have on schools resuming in September.

It comes as the number of new cases of Covid-19 in the past week remain high.

46 new infections were recorded yesterday, 85% of which were in people under 45.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said his number one focus now is getting school pupils back behind their desks by September.

But if the advice today from The National Public Health Emergency Team is that a full return to business of licensed premises risks a spike in cases, that reopening could be torpedoed.

Opposition politicians argue pubs are being “singled out” and that restaurants were allowed to reopen with no associated surge in cases resulting.

Meanwhile the cabinet is also expected to discuss the introduction of random testing for Covid-19 at airports and the possible removal of some countries from the green list as cases of the virus continue to creep upwards in some countries across Europe.