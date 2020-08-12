Cabinet sub-committee to colour-code areas depending on Covid-19 levels

The government’s new medium term plan to deal with Covid-19 will aim to get Ireland into a ‘status blue’ period where the virus is suppressed.

The Irish Times reports the plan, agreed at a Cabinet sub-committee yesterday, will see colour-coded statuses given to areas depending on its levels of coronavirus.

However a blue status will only come into effect when vaccinations or treatments are available.

Carlow registered the highest number of new cases in the country yesterday with six of the nation’s 35 latest positive results. Kilkenny’s figures saw no change.

In neighbouring county Kildare Siptu held an emergency meeting with management at Naas General Hospital last night after an outbreak of Covid-19 at the facility.

A ward in the hospital has closed to new admissions, and staff and patients are being tested.

It’s reported a member of the hospital’s cleaning staff tested positive for the virus in recent days.

Meanwhile NPHET will discuss the recent spike in the midlands, and the clusters in meat factories at a meeting later.

It’s also likely it’ll discuss the government’s plans to ban non-essential travel from countries with high rates of the virus.