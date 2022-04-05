Cabinet to consider six new regional healthcare areas as part of major reform of health system

Cabinet is due to sign off today on a plan for major reform of the health service.

It would see the creation of six regional healthcare areas based on geography.

It’ll be phased in from the start of next year and will be fully operational by 2024 – with decision making devolved to the regions.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says it’s long overdue:

“For a long time we’ve had a disconnect between hospital care and between community care”

Minister Donnelly says the pressure on emergency departments at the moment is a good example of why we need this change:

“It should just be a continuity of care for all patients”