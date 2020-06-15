Call for by-laws to stop jetski activity on River Nore

Efforts are being made to protect wildlife living in or around the River Nore.

Concerns were raised by locals after a jetski was being used on the river.

Local councillor Eugene McGuinness says the activity is far too dangerous, especially when other people are using the river at the same time.

He is hopeful a by-law can be introduced; “[The Nore] is a fantastic amenity, but a jetski on the river when you have swimmers in the water, young children on the bank and wildlife scattering to the four winds, it’s just not acceptable.”