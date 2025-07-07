The Labour Party are calling for the abolishment of car parking fees for public patients and healthcare staff across the country.

In 2024, St. Luke’s General Hospital took in over €397,000 in parking charges, and has collected just over €175,000 for the year to date so far.

This figure jumps to over €1.1 milllion at major regional hospitals, including University Hospital Waterford.

Cork University Hospital took in the most in car parking charges, at over €2.3 million.

Speaking to KCLR News, Cllr Seán Ó hArgáin said that patients shouldn’t be subject to “punitive” parking charges

“I really believe very strongly that we shouldn’t be in this position. I think that parking should be free for customers and for staff and there should be sufficient funding given by central government to the HSE for hospitals to be able to facilitate that”