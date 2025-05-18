There’s been a call for volunteers who are comfortable working with horses in Carlow and Kilkenny.

Riding for the Disabled Ireland (RDAI), a charity that offers horse-riding lessons for adults and children with additional needs, made the call, looking for people who are available to volunteer during the day on weekdays.

In the Carlow/Kilkenny area, intending volunteers are urged to head to rdaireland.org, for further information.

Speaking to KCLR News, local volunteer with St. Laserians Maureen Ní Chonchubhair said that the work is hugely rewarding.

“The journey that the children go on, from some of them meeting a horse for the first time, or a pony for the first time, to a few weeks’ time, seeing them comfortable and confident up there, with just smiles, it’s the smiles that make it, pushing themselves outside of their comfort zone, and just really really enjoying the session, is absolutely fantastic.”

She continued by stating that “That’s only what we as volunteers as leaders see, the benefits that the parents and caregivers see are what really count, and being on a horse is just so beneficial all round.”

She concluded by thanking Susan Patterson, whose work in loaning horses for the volunteers has been indispensable to the charity “from the very start.”