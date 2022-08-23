Callan in Co Kilkenny looks set to get a new ATM

Callan’s getting a new ATM.

There were fears in the town when the Bank of Ireland closed, along with five other branches across Carlow and Kilkenny, shutting not just its doors but also removing the only external cash machine.

Others are available in the local SuperValu and AIB branch, but they’re indoors so customers can only use them during opening hours.

But now the credit union’s received planning approval to install one at their Mill Street premises – it could be in by the end of next month according to Cllr Joe Lyons: